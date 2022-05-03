Pasco prepares for one of its largest Cinco de Mayo festivals yet

PASCO, Wash. —
The schedule for Pasco’s biggest ever Cinco de Mayo Festival through the Downtown Pasco Authority and the City of Pasco has been released, with events from May 4 through May 8. Activities will take place across downtown Pasco, centered around the new Peanuts Park and Farmers Market.
“This is an amazing opportunity for the City of Pasco to showcase the upgrades to the Farmers market,” said Mike Gonzalez, Pasco Economic Development Manager. “We expect this to be one of the largest turnouts in the history of the event.”
Gonzalez said the event lineup is full, with a parade Saturday morning and live concerts on the corner of 3rd and Columbia. Saturday will be headlined by La Mafia.
The parade will follow this route:
There will be vendors throughout downtown Pasco’s core. Some of the many activities include a Kids Zone, Knocker Ball and a beer garden.
“There’s a variety of activities for kids and adults,” said Gonzalez. “Our Pasco Police officers will be stationed throughout the downtown core along with trained security. So, you can rest assured this will be a safe and fun event. I’m really excited we added an amateur boxing tournament Saturday with 20 matches that begins at 3 p.m. There’s such an incredible buzz about this year’s event.”
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, May 4
6-8 p.m. Cultural Night - Peanuts Plaza Corner of 4th and Columbia
Thursday, May 5
6-8 p.m. Local Artist Showcase - Salon Monte Carlo, 411 W Lewis
Friday, May 6
12 p.m. Opening Ceremonies - 4th and Columbia Main Stage
1 p.m. All City Karaoke Performers
3 p.m. Rancho Unido Band
5 p.m. Band TBD
7 p.m. Grupo Fino Band
8:30 p.m. Fast Lane Country Music Band
10 p.m. Closing
Saturday, May 7
11 a.m.-noon: Cinco de Mayo Parade - Downtown Pasco, begins at City Hall
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bully Bash Dog Show - Farmers Market
1 p.m. Welcome Pasco Mayor - Main Stage 4th and Columbia
1:15 p.m. Marimba Team
1:30 p.m. Ballet Forklorico
1:45 p.m. Dance Team
2 p.m. Pasco High School Mariachi Group
2:30 p.m. Tribal Dance
2:45 p.m. Pasco Taco Crawl Champion Crowning
3 p.m. Chiawana High School Halcon Del Rio Mariachi Group
3-8 p.m. Boxing Matches - Farmers Market Pavilion
3:30 p.m. Ballet Group Cielo de Mexico
3:45 p.m. Miss Cinco de Mayo Queen and Court Recognition
4:15 p.m. Music Group Balance - Main Stage 4th and Columbia
5 p.m. Music Group Sorta - Main Stage 4th and Columbia
7 p.m. Music Group Innizzio Norteano - Main Stage 4th and Columbia
8:30 p.m. Headliner Music Group La Mafia
10 p.m. Closing
Sunday, May 8
Noon: Welcome - Main Stage 4th and Columbia
Noon-5 p.m. Health Fair
12:15 p.m. All City Karaoke performances - Main Stage 4th and Columbia
12:45 p.m. Mother’s Day Celebrations
1:15 p.m. Cadetes de Linares Group - Main Stage 4th and Columbia
3 p.m. Senora Deferente Group - Main Stage 4th and Columbia
4:45 p.m. Singer Mercedes Castro - Main Stage 4th and Columbia
6 p.m. Closing
