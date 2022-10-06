PASCO, Wash.-
The City of Pasco held a meeting on Wednesday, October, 5, to release its first draft plan for the downtown area.
The draft plan includes strategies to make downtown Pasco safer and to attract more people.
The plan calls for updates and improvements, such as roads and public meeting spaces, that also keep Pasco's history and culture intact.
This is just the first draft of Pasco's plan for downtown and it was developed after a year of community input and planning.
