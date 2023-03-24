PASCO, Wash. -
Pasco Public Facilities District has narrowed down four potential locations for the long-awaited aquatics center.
"The Pasco voters wanted to have an aquatics center," said Matt Watkins the Executive Director of the Pasco Public Facilities District. "We started collecting 0.2% sales tax.
The vote is in, there will be a water park in Pasco, the only question is where?
"We want to centrally locate a facility for all people of the Tri-Cities and Columbia Basin region to use including visitors," said Watkins.
Watkins has been working on this project for a while, he tells me he's excited it's finally happening.
Watkins says where it will be built is narrowed down to four locations. One is the intersection of Harris Road and Broadmoor Blvd. The second is about two miles away from the Harris Road location. The third location is near the apartments on Chapel Hill and road 100. The fourth spot is near the Life Quest gym, off Road 68.
Tim Ufkes is the Sr. Vice President of Marcus and Millichamp who is the realtor working with the City of Pasco on the Broadmoor project.
"There are roughly 7,000 rooftops here," said Ufkes. "So the thought is the aquatic center would be something that would have freeway visibility and be close to all the retail and the amenities within the Broadmoor development," said Ufkes.
Watkins says they are starting to make progress and tells me when they do choose a site you'll know it.
"I think you're going to see a lot more activity from the Pasco Public Facilities District," said Watkins. "To bring an aquatics facility to the people of Pasco and the people of the Tri-Cities.
Watkins tells me they have got a target goal of having the park completed by June 2025.
