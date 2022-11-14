PASCO, Wash.-
The Pasco Public Library is hosting a free breakfast for the homeless community on Friday, November, 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the library at 1320 W. Hopkins Street in Pasco.
The breakfast is free and volunteers will also be passing out items to help keep people warm this winter, including, hand-warmers, gloves, and socks.
Haircuts and hygiene products will also be available free-of-charge.
To volunteer or to donate warming items please contact the Pasco Public Library.
