Breakfast for the homeless

PASCO, Wash.-

The Pasco Public Library is hosting a free breakfast for the homeless community on Friday, November, 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the library at 1320 W. Hopkins Street in Pasco.

The breakfast is free and volunteers will also be passing out items to help keep people warm this winter, including, hand-warmers, gloves, and socks.

Haircuts and hygiene products will also be available free-of-charge.

To volunteer or to donate warming items please contact the Pasco Public Library.