PASCO, Wash.-
At an October, 11, workshop, Pasco city staff recommended to the Pasco City Council that the City continue management of Tri-Cities Animal Control and Shelter.
The Tri-Cities Animal Control and Shelter was previously managed through a contractor, under the authority of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.
Staff with the City of Pasco took over management operations of the shelter on July, 16.
According to a City of Pasco press release, city staff have been establishing policies, procedures, and standards for animal control, while working to improve the functionality of the facility and its technological capabilities.
Construction is expected to begin on Phase 1 of a new Animal Shelter Project by the end of the year.
The operating budget for the shelter is $2 million annually, which is split between Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.
