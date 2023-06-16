PASCO, Wash.- The City of Pasco is looking for residents to fill openings on city boards and commissions.
Interested residents can apply online through the City of Pasco.
Available vacancies on city boards:
- Arts and Culture Commission: Three open positions. Commission advises City Council on arts and culture issues.
- Civil Service Commission: One open position. Commission oversees hiring, promotion and appointment processes for the Police and Fire Departments.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: One open position. Board advises City Council on parks and recreation programs.
- Public Facilities District Board: One open position. Board manages public facilities and oversees funding of aquatics facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.