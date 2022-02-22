PASCO -
A rollover crash in Pasco last month has led to pending charges against 24-year-old Kennewick male Jose Munoz Lazo, driver of the involved 2010 Subaru Forester.
Munoz Lazo lost control of the vehicle around 2 a.m. on January 22 headed north on SR 395. The car left the roadway and rolled, and was subsequently totaled.
According to the report from Washington State Patrol, the cause is still being investigated but drugs or alcohol did play a role.
Munoz Lazo and the four passengers were transported to nearby hospitals with various injuries. Two of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts.
Now, reports confirm that one passenger, 28-year-old Deive Mendoza from Wapato has died. He had not worn his seatbelt and next of kin was notified.
