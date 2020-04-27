PASCO,WA- A driver injured after a rollover car crash with a concrete barrier Monday evening.
Washington State Patrol troopers said 23 year old Zachary McGlothlin was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he drove into a concrete barrier rolling his car on I-182 near Road 68 just after before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.
McGlothlin was transported to Lourdes Medical Center for an evolution.
Troopers said two passengers were not injured, but one was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The car was totaled and towed from the scene. The road was not blocked.