PASCO,WA- A driver injured after a rollover car crash with a concrete barrier Monday evening. 

Washington State Patrol troopers said 23 year old Zachary McGlothlin was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he drove into a concrete barrier rolling his car on I-182 near Road 68 just after before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. 

McGlothlin was transported to Lourdes Medical Center for an evolution. 

Troopers said two passengers were not injured, but one was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

The car was totaled and towed from the scene. The road was not blocked. 

