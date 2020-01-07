Pasco's new mayor and mayor pro-tem make history

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco has elected a new mayor and new mayor pro-tem. Both selections mark the first time a Latino will serve as a mayor or mayor pro-tem in Pasco's history.

Monday night, Pasco City Council voted unanimously to make Saul Martinez mayor. Along with Martinez, the council elected Blanche Barajas as mayor pro-tem.

NBC Right Now sat down with Martinez, a ten-year veteran on the city council. He said he has big shoes to fill, but he's excited.

"Just watching [Matt Watkins], learning from him and seeing how calm and collective he has been in the most serious situations has been an example," Martinez said.

Matt Watkins held the mayor position since 2010, and left in December after deciding not to seek re-election.

Originally from Mesa, Martinez moved to Pasco in 2002. He said when he was young his father always knew that he would become a mayor one day and now that dream is a reality.

"But was through that good work ethic, morals, and values that my parents taught me that built me to this point," Martinez said. "Where I saw this as a child and I wanted to give back to the community."



With Pasco's large Latino community, Martinez says it means so much to be able to represent them.

"It's important to see the community has somebody that looks like them that is serving in a leadership role, and this is just an experience so they can realize it can be done," Martinez said.

Mayor Pro-Tem, Blanche Barajas was elected to serve the Pasco City Council starting January 2018.

With her new role as pro-tem, Barajas will be able to step in to serve as Mayor if Martinez is unavailable.

The council elected both Martinez and Barajas for two-year terms.