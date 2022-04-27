PASCO, Wash. -
At the Pasco school board meeting on April 27, board members unanimously voted to name a district transportation building after Richard Lenhart, the school bus driver who was stabbed and killed in 2021.
The facility will be named the Richard Lenhart Transportation Building in his honor.
His wife and daughter attending the board meeting.
"I have to look at it that God put Dick where he was supposed to be that day; the bus number one slot instead of his usual bus number two," said widow Nancy Lenhart. "God knew what was coming and put the stronger person there. And that's what I have to hold onto: that there's 35 children that are safe today and I know all of them have a purpose somewhere in life."
The naming process began in December 2021. The motion was reviewed extensively by committees, stakeholders, students and parents.
