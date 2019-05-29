PASCO, WA - The Pasco School District is celebrating more than a dozen high school students who built something tremendous for one family's future.

Team Pasco is a joint effort between Pasco High School, Chiawana and New Horizons. The team built the home located at 4118 Vermilion Lane in Pasco. It's also a joint effort to build the foundation for these students' careers.

"Experiencing something like this made me realize how crazy construction workers work, just to make their money - especially in those conditions," said Pasco High School student Jesus Olivera.

John Weatherby has been teaching the class for 22 years. Students learn hands-on everything there is to know about what goes into building a home; whether that be laying the cement to wiring the inside. In an area where construction work is in high demand, Weatherby says he gets satisfaction when he sees the finished product.

"It amazes me how many former students are in the trades," said John Weatherby, Construction Trades Instructor.