Pasco, Wash. -
The Pasco School District has earned a 2022 Partnership District Award from the National Network of Partnership Schools (NNPS) at Johns Hopkins for the fifteenth year.
NNPS requires evidence of key program components including teamwork, clear goals, well-designed and well-implemented plans, direct facilitation of school-based Action Teams for Partnerships (ATPs), evaluation of progress and network connections.
Dr. Joyce Epstein Director of NNPS says "Even during the COVID-19 crisis, PSD continued to work with schools on communicating with all students' families in productive ways."
Rowena Chess Elementary also earned their third Partnership School Award from NNPS. Chess was commended for organizing and hosting the STEAM Showcase and Carnival.
PSD will continue to strengthen its leadership and programs of school, family and community partnerships to help even more students succeed at high levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.