PASCO, WA - The Pasco School District announces the Summer Food Service Program. This is a federally-mandated program, and meals will be made available at no charge to attending children 18 years of age and younger. No meals will be provided on July 4. Meals (breakfast and lunch) will be provided Monday-Friday (unless otherwise noted) at the following sites and times:

Meal service will be at the following sites:

New Horizons High School, 2020 W. Argent Road

June 19-July 3, 7:30-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Angelou Elementary School, 6601 N. Road 84

June 17-Aug. 16, 8:30-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

McGee Elementary School, 4601 Horizon Drive

June 17-Aug. 16, 8:30-9 a.m., 11:30-12 p.m.

Twain Elementary School, 1801 N. Road 40

June 17-Aug. 16, 8:30-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Curie STEM Elementary School, 715 California Avenue

July 22-Aug. 1, 8:00-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)

Capt. Gray STEM Elementary School, 1102 N. 10th Avenue

July 22-Aug. 1, 8:00-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)

Franklin STEM Elementary School, 6010 Road 52

July 22-Aug. 1, 8:00-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)

Memorial Park, 1520 Shoshone Street (prep will be at Pasco High School)

June 24-Aug. 1, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)

Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road

June 18-July 3, 7:30-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 29-Aug. 9, 7:30-8 a.m., 11-11:30 a.m.

Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Avenue

June 18-July 3, 7:30-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 8-July 10, 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

July 29-Aug. 9, 7:30-8 a.m., 11-11:30 a.m.

For additional questions on the Summer Food Service Program, please contact the Pasco Nutrition Services Office, (509) 546-2836.

