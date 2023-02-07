PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco School District (PSD) is proposing a bond in February 2023 through its Long-Term Facilities Management Plan, reportedly meant to address overcrowding in schools and improve learning environments. It needs a super majority, or 60%, to pass.

The PSD reports it is currently serving over 19,000 students across 25 schools. Its schools are over capacity, especially its high schools. Chiawana High School is the largest high school in the state and is currently more than 800 students over capacity. Pasco High School is the sixth largest high school in the state and is currently nearly 700 students over capacity. In both schools combined, over 1,800 high schoolers will learn in portables.

PSD is also sourcing a population growth forecast, which estimates Pasco’s population will grow over 32% in the next ten years.

If the bond is passed, PSD would construct two new high schools, one comprehensive and one small innovative school. The latter would serve as a career and college academy, in a smaller setting with unique programs focused on community demand, like health and human services, manufacturing and engineering, according to PSD. Together, the two new schools would service an additional 2,600 students. Both are anticipated to open in Fall 2025.

Levy or bond? What's the difference? This link leads to educational service district 112 bonds and levy informational website.

Further, Pasco High School would gain a softball field and both high schools would receive enhanced CTE spaces.

PSD breaks down property tax scenarios for the proposed bond based on an estimated tax rate of $2.16 in 2024, $0.31 more than in 2022. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 would pay $6.46 more per month. Homes with an assessed value of $350,000 would pay $9.04 more per month. Homes with an assessed value of $450,000 would pay $11.63 more per month.