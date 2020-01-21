Pasco School District needs more school bus drivers

PASCO, WA - Pasco School District has twenty three schools, just over two thousand employees and more than nineteen thousand students. With that many students to transport to from school, the district is in the need for bus drivers.

In order to apply for the school bus driver position, you must have a commercial driver's license. However, if you do not have one, Pasco School District will train you at no cost.

The training manager of Pasco School District's Transportation, Dan Gottschalk, said the job has its perks.

"You will be amazed and surprised the benefits and the pay package and everything that goes along with that," Gottschalk said.

If you are interested, there is a hiring event happening next Monday at Goodwill's Employment Connection Center on Court Street in Pasco. The event is from 10 A.M. until 12:30 P.M.

If you cannot make the hiring event, you can apply at the district's website psd1.org and follow the prompts to job openings.