PASCO, WA - Pasco School District officially broke ground on two of their newest schools on Thursday.

Columbia River Elementary and the newly named Ray Reynolds Middle School are officially on the way, as school board members and some of the school's future students helped break ground.

Both the middle school and the elementary school are slated to open August of 2020 in time for the 2020-21 school year.

The new elementary school will hold 750 students while the new middle school will house 1,100 students.

As the City of Pasco continues to grow, school district members say the two new schools were needed. Robin Hay, planning principal for Pasco School District said the newest additions will be the first time for the school district to build two schools adjacent to one another.

"We don't have any schools adjacent like this... so students will be able to be on this large campus from kindergarten through 8th grade if they continue to live in this area," Hay said.

Boundaries for both schools are still being worked out by the school district and should be announced soon.

The new location of the schools will be on Burns Road right off of Road 68.

"We knew we needed another middle school on this side of town and when this large tract of land came up that was large enough for an elementary and middle school, it was perfect," Hay said.

For more information on the new schools, you can visit Pasco School District's website.