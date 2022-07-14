Pasco School District presented with $15K check for STEM programs in schools during 2022-2023 school year
Meridith Depping

PASCO, Wash. -

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting clinical programs across defense, security, intelligence, energy and environment.

Amentum is presenting the Pasco School District a $15,000 check to support STEM programs in Pasco schools during the 2022-2023 school year. 

The company has a history of supporting the Tri-Cities community and is the parent company of the Washington River Company, Central Plateau Clean-up Company and Waste Treatment Completion Company at the Hanford Site.