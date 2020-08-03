PASCO, WA - The Pasco School District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special board meeting on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the District’s plans for starting the 2020-21 school year.

This includes the recommendation from the Benton-Franklin Health District that local school districts do not begin the school year in September with in-person instruction, except for considerations for small group (less than five) instruction to support educationally at-risk students.

The special meeting will be livestreamed on PSD’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/PascoSchools), and parents, students, PSD staff members, and community members are invited to watch the livestream of the meeting. Community members can also listen to an audio-only feed of the meeting if they do not have internet access.

Here are the details on how to watch or listen to Tuesday’s special meeting:

WATCH: www.youtube.com/PascoSchools

LISTEN (English-Audio Only): Dial 1-669-900-9128. When prompted, enter the meeting ID (no password required) listed below to listen to the meeting audio:

Meeting ID: 843 8087 3873

LISTEN (Spanish-Audio Only): Dial 1-253-215-8782. When prompted, enter the meeting ID and password listed below to listen to the meeting audio in Spanish:

Meeting ID: 867 7902 3456

Password: 972410