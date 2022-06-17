Pasco school nurse accused of drug misuse

PASCO, Wash. —
The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission has charged registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin with unprofessional conduct following an inability to do her job as a school nurse.
Martin has been a registered nurse in Washington since 2004. She was working as a school nurse in Pasco when staff noted concerning behavior around June 14, 2021, reporting slurred speech, staggering and difficulty filling out forms.
Martin submitted to a drug screen, in which she tested positive for amphetamine and benzodiazepine. She had prescriptions for both.
The Nursing Commission listed state codes Martin is accused of violating. It asserts she misused controlled substances and violated nursing conduct standards under the Uniform Disciplinary Act. Through the act, it is a violation to practice “nursing while affected by alcohol or drugs, or by a mental, physical or emotional condition to the extent that there is an undue risk” of causing harm to herself or others in the practice.
The Nursing Commission filed the charges on May 3. Martin can still respond and defend herself, otherwise she will face disciplinary actions.
NBC Right Now has reached out to the Pasco School District regarding her employment status.
