PASCO, Wash.-The Pasco School District opened its new Digital Learning Academy on August 24 with tours of the new building at 4403 W. Court St.

The new center will serve as a hub for the DLA, which uses technology to make learning accessible and flexible for all students, preparing them for college, careers and the future according to the PSD.

The new building will serve as a central hub for all four of the DLA's options, including Pasco Parent Partnership, PIXel (Pasco innovative experiences and elearning), iPAL (Internet Pasco academy of learning) and Virtual (New Horizons high school).

Those interested in the DLA are asked to complete an online interest form.