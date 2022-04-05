PASCO, Wash. —
The Educational Service District 123 received over $230,000 in grant funds for tobacco and cannabis prevention and education over the next five years. The Youth Cannabis and Commercial Tobacco Prevention Program Hispanic/Latinx Priority Population grant takes effect with the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The funding goes towards educational resources for Hispanic and Latinx students and families regarding cannabis and tobacco prevention. Some resources include education for both parents and youth, media outreach in English and Spanish and the distribution of containers that store products safely by locking.
The program mission cites preventing and reducing cannabis and tobacco use across those ages 12-20, supporting the adults in their lives and reducing substance-use education inequalities.
ESD 123 Student Support Services says it is looking for community outreach programs that work with Hispanic/Latinx populations in Southeastern Washington that may want to partner with ESD 123. Contact Monica Garcia, Marijuana and Tobacco Prevention Professional for distribution or partnership information at mgarcia@esd123.org or 509-544-5743.
