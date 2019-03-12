PASCO, WA - With Columbia River Elementary scheduled to open to students in August 2020, attendance boundaries could be changing for some Pasco students who attend Angelou Elementary, Franklin STEM Elementary, McClintock STEM Elementary and McGee Elementary.

Parents are invited to attend one of two upcoming community Open Houses to provide feedback and input on potential proposed boundary changes.

The open houses will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 13: Angelou Elementary (6001 N. Road 84) 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14: McClintock STEM Elementary (5706 N. Road 60) 6-7 p.m.

The same information will be provided at both sessions, so parents only need to attend one session. Spanish translation will be provided at each community meeting.