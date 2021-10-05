PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco is set on the Lewis Street Overpass project, a new roadway that will connect East Pasco and Central Pasco and be a passing town for people driving throughout Tri-Cities, to and from Spokane, or even Western Washington.
The 625 foot concrete overpass will connect 2nd Avenue on the west to Oregon Ave on the east. It will run over the BNSF Railway yard and a 70-foot single span structure over 1st Avenue and will include a 3,000 feet two-lane urban street and intersection improvements at: 1st Avenue, Tacoma Street, and Main Avenue. Additionally, the project will also improve the water and sewer.
"Now this will provide a smoother way to drive into downtown Pasco or pass by it on your way to Spokane." said Jose Iniguez, owner of Pasco's Hydrotonix Water.
Pasco business owners were hit hard during this ongoing pandemic.
"Economics and consumerism changed. People were buying things online and Amazon made a lot of money but that devastated small businesses like us." said Iniguez.
But the hope is that this overpass will provide new visitors and tourists.
"Whatever you want to buy, whether its food, clothes, or anything else, you can buy it here while getting a taste of vibrant culture." said Iniguez.