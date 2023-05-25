WASHINGTON- Pasco School District's Superintendent, Michelle Whitney, will be among the speakers in panels for the 2023 Association of Washington Business Workforce Summit and Civics Bee.
The event is in conjunction with the Career Connect Washington and the Aerospace Futures Alliance to help businesses with resources to find employees.
Whitney will be among four speakers for the Education and Student Training Panel, alongside Kris Johnson, CEO of AWB, Paul Francis of the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges and Kirk Schulz, president of Washington State University.
Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction, is also expected to speak.
The summit will also feature discussions on employer practices, the landscape of the state workforce and a showcase for Partnership in Action.
The National Civics Bee will follow the summit, focused on motivating middle school students to contribute to their communities.
The events take place on June 1 at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
