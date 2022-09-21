PASCO, Wash. — A celebratory Symphony concert at the Pasco Farmers Market, originally meant to close out a multiple-day visit from a delegation from Colima, will now be held as a fundraiser for disaster relief following a devastating earthquake off Mexico’s central Pacific coast. While the Mid-Columbia Symphony concert will still take place, now as a fundraiser, the delegation from Colima canceled their visit due to the current state of emergency there. The officials will focus on disaster relief in Colima, where two people were killed in the magnitude 7.6 earthquake.
Five people total were killed in the quake, but officials predict that number will grow.
“We are all saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by Monday’s earthquake in Colima,” said Pasco Mayor Blanche Barajas. “Considering this tragic event, the planned concert has been changed from a celebration of the Friendship Agreement signing to a fundraiser for those impacted by the Colima earthquake. We will be partnering with the American Red Cross to help distribute contributions where they will do the most help in Colima.”
The concert will still be free to attend from 6 to 9 p.m. on September 24 at the Pasco Farmers Market. The City of Pasco Economic Development Manager, Mike Gonzalez, recommends showing up early with a lawn chair. Organizers at the show will raise awareness about the earthquake and raise money for disaster relief, according to Gonzalez.
The concert is being produced by Tenor Jose Iniguez, who has family in Colima.
“I am appreciative of the COPA organization and the City of Pasco for its continued support for the people of Colima,” said Iniguez. “On behalf of the artists and production crew, we will be playing and singing with more purpose and resolve as we perform for all who have been affected by this natural disaster.”
The city of Pasco is working on online donation options along with donation options for the concert, according to Gonzalez. He says the Governor’s Office in Colima is reporting significant infrastructure and electrical grid damage.
The delegation was scheduled to tour local schools, agricultural facilities, Pasco City Hall and visit with members of the city council. While the four officials can no longer make the trip, the president of the Colima-Pasco Friendship & Collaboration Association (COPA) has two artists already in Pasco to join many of the scheduled events.
“Colima’s Official Conductor Miguel Angel Alatorre and Singer Mariana del Rocio Corona Delgado arrived in Pasco early and they will be taking the place of the four delegates for many of the scheduled tours,” said COPA President Gabriel Portugal. “Both artists have families in Colima who’ve been affected by the earthquake, but they felt strongly about remaining in Pasco and representing the Colima government.”
The scheduled press conference and tours on Thursday have not changed. Friday and Saturday tours were moved to accommodate the changes.
“We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters from Colima, Mexico,” said Gonzalez. “While the tone of the concert will change, [its] impact will not. We think it’s going to be an incredible event for Pasco to witness a groundbreaking event, while at the same time helping the people of Colima.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.