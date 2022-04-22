PASCO, Wash. -
The Pasco Taco Crawl began today, April 22 with a VIP tour. Invited guests included the Franklin County Prosecutor, Pasco's Pro-Tem Mayor, a former mayor, the man at the helm of Visit Tri-Cities and more local leaders.
The leaders were led from Peanuts Park, the booklet pick-up spot, through the area to visit local taco spots.
Pasco Taco Crawl booklets are completely sold out.
All proceeds from the event goes to Benton and Franklin counties Boys and Girls Clubs.
