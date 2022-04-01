PASCO, Wash. —
The sixth annual Pasco Taco Crawl is coming April 22, with the Best Taco in Pasco getting crowned on May 7 at Downtown Pasco’s Cinco de Mayo Festival. The event features Pasco’s many taco trucks and Mexican restaurants while supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs within Benton and Franklin counties.
Those who wish to participate can buy a booklet to become a “Taco Crawler.” Booklets have vouchers for one taco from twenty different businesses during the event. Booklets are available for $30 through April 12, when the price raises to $35. They can be picked up at Vinny’s Bakery or shipped for an additional charge. There are a limited number of booklets, with over 70% already sold.
Taco Crawlers are encouraged to try as many tacos as they can throughout the event. Voting for the Best Taco in Pasco closes on May 6.
"So each vendor gets paid $2 for every voucher that we collect, so that we are not just asking them to give away their tacos," said Emily Maloney with the Taco Crawl Committee. "We are paying them for their tacos, and a lot of the point of this event is to bring more folks down to downtown Pasco to frequent these businesses and hopefully come back."
According to the press release, the event has had over 3,500 Taco Crawlers over the years, raising over $35,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs while eating over 40,000 tacos.
