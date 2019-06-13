6-13-19 UPDATE:
PASCO, WA - Rudy Hunter Hoglen pleaded not guilty to his child molestation charge. He's been on leave from Pasco's Edwin Markham Elementary School since March.
In the Franklin County court documents, it says a number of girls between nine and ten years old all had similar statements about Hoglen.
The documents say investigators interviewed seven students, who said that daily Hoglen would touch their inner thighs, lower backs and shoulders in a patting, rubbing and/or squeezing motion while instructing them.
One student said Hoglen had touched her "private area" during last school year.
Hoglen went to an arraignment hearing this week. The judge agreed to dismiss six attempted child molestation charges but move forward on the one molestation charge.
Hoglen is expected to go to trial on July 31.
PASCO, WA - A Pasco teacher has been charged with child molestation by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
31-year-old Rudy Hunter Hoglen is accused of inappropriately touching female students. He is a fourth grade teacher at Edwin Markham Elementary School.
A district administrator reported the allegations to the Franklin County Sheriff's office. Hoglen was placed on administrative leave on March 21.