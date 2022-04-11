Pasco to open the first behavior school in Eastern Washington, Candy Mountain Academy

PASCO, Wash. —
The Educational Service District 123 is opening a new school addressing behavioral health and social emotional education in the region, called Candy Mountain Academy.
ESD 123 will renovate the building at 120 South 5th Street in Pasco to open as the Academy this fall.
Candy Mountain Academy is modeled after the Olympic Academy in Chehalis, the only other behavior school of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.
These behavior schools support Individualized Educational Programs, building social and emotional skills and challenging students academically while in a welcoming environment. Candy Mountain Academy will be for grades 1-8, aimed at successfully transitioning back to traditional neighborhood schools.
“Just like reading and math, social and emotional skills can be taught,” says the promotional flyer. “Our Academy employs highly skilled teachers and staff who are experts in behavior health and management to ensure students make progress academically as they learn how to manage their own behavior.
It will be led by the former director of the Olympic Academy, Chuck Fleming.
ESD 123 expects 12 students for the 2022-23 school year, the first year the Academy will be open. To be considered, families have to work with their school’s special education department first.
