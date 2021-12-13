Pasco, WA- Since the start of the pandemic, we've all started online shopping more. Some even doing it for the first time.
For the Pasco Post Office, that meant increased hours to get the packages to you.
With the Court St. USPS working endlessly, they are now the number one post office with most parcel deliveries nationwide. This comes even with staffing shortages.
A parcel can be your typical cardboard box delivery or even a large envelope with a tracking number.
They have been delivering between 25,000 and 29,000 parcels daily, out of a hundred routes. That's about 2,500 parcels per employee.
In the last week they delivered nearly 120,000 within the city of Pasco.
Justin Good, post master, says they are very proud to be number one but there also comes a lot from the postal workers.
Since the start of the pandemic, postal employees went from working 10-12 hours to working 12-14 hour shifts.
With the need for postal employees, local USPS have turned to travel employees from states like Nevada, Colorado, California and Arizona. They've even brought employees form western Washington to help alleviate the demand.
Usually, they experience a flux in deliveries during the summer months which allows them to rest up for the holidays.
This year however, is nothing like that. Deliveries have been in high demand all year round.
When expecting packages, be sure to leave your porch lights on so that delivery drivers can confirm they have the right address.
Remember they're working long shifts into the nights and some even work on Sundays while you rest up, so a simple 'Thank you,' may go a long way.