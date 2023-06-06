PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco City Council voted 4-3 in favor of lifting the City's ban on retail cannabis at their June 5 meeting.
The lifting of the ban means that cannabis will now be able to be sold in three commercial and three industrial zones within Pasco.
The Pasco City Council has been considering lifting the retail cannabis ban since October 11, 2022 when they decided to move forward with analyzing the regulatory process of repealing the ban.
According to a Council Agenda Report on January 17 of this year the Council voted to adopt Resolution No. 4303, which identified the potential of allowing the sale of retail cannabis in industrial zoning districts through the use of conditional use permits.
The City Council rescinded Resolution 4303 on February 21.
On March 6 the Council explored the possibility of putting the issue of retail cannabis on the ballot and they formally approved Resolution 4328. According to the Council's Agenda Report, Resolution 4328 amended existing zoning to allow retail cannabis to be sold in three commercial and three industrial zones within the city limits.
The City Council reviewed the draft ordinance that would allow retail cannabis sales and the buffer zones for cannabis related businesses on May 8 ahead of their vote to lift the ban on June 5.
What Pasco lifting its ban on cannabis retail means:
- Cannabis retail will now be allowed in three commercial zones and three industrial zones within the city limits.
- Pending any publication requirements the lifting of the ban will take effect five days after its approval.
- A six-block buffer zone between Columbia and Clark Streets and between 2nd Ave. and 5th Ave. will allow one business to lease their building to a retail cannabis shop.
- Marijuana production, processing and cooperatives will still be illegal.
- The number of retail cannabis facilities will be limited by ordinance to three, with four stores total as long as one is a "social equity licensee" based on guidelines from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
- Retail cannabis stores cannot operate within 1,000 feet of a school, playground, recreational center, child care center, public park, transit center, library or all-age arcade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.