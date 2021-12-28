Pasco water main breaks

A water main broke in Pasco today on 12 Avenue, south of Ainsworth Street. Crews are currently fixing the break. City water customers along the avenue will be temporarily out of water. The city of Pasco has apologized for the inconvenience.
Karlee Van de Venter
Digital Content Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches with heaviest snow south of the Tri-Cities. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Now through 8 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&
...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE WORK WEEK... An Arctic airmass will hold its grip on much of the Pacific Northwest through the remainder of the work week with prolonged subfreezing temperatures and bouts of snow. Daytime highs will struggle to rise into the 20s and low 30s with lows in the single digits and low teens. Areas in the mountains, and those that receive heavier snowfall in the lower elevations, may even see temperatures slip below zero with rapid loss of heat during the overnight and early morning hours. While winds are expected to remain light, event winds of 10 mph will make single digit wind chills common, with some areas seeing wind chills below zero. These extremely cold temperatures can lead to rapid onset of frost bite and hypothermia for those without adequate clothing and protection from the cold. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Due to the prolonged nature of sub freezing temperatures, uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take steps to ensure pipes are protected and outdoor faucets are covered.
Currently in Kennewick
17°F
Cloudy
19°F / 14°F
2 AM
18°F
3 AM
17°F
4 AM
17°F
5 AM
18°F
6 AM
19°F
Most Popular
Articles
- 13-year old girl found in New Mexico after being kidnapped
- The body found in a duffle bag has been identified as a 9-year-old girl, an arrest has been made
- Physical, Sexual & Mental Abuse By Their Foster Parents Leads To $4 Million Settlement From The State
- Tri-Cities "Captain America" on the road to recovery
- Apple employees to hold walkout on Christmas Eve
- How to safely stay warm during freezing temperatures
- Summer's Hub coming to Kennewick in 2022
- Richland police book suspect with nine warrants
- S.W.A.T conducts search warrant at Thunderbird Motel in Pasco
- Keeping your pets warm in the dropping temperatures
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
More from this section
© Copyright 2021 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.