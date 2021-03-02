PASCO, WA - Pasco resident and Wendy’s customer, Nicole Duran says she woke up to three different, and unexpected charges from the Wendy’s on Court Street in Pasco, despite not visiting the fast-food location in nearly two months.
"My charges from the last time I was there, it was the first of January and that charge is there, and that was the last time I remember being there... that's why I’m confused, because I got charged three different times, and they are all different totals, and it equals up to $50.00.
Duran says after contacting management at Wendy’s she was told at least 11 other people had called in with similar concerns.
A separate customer and friend of Duran's says she was told by management at Wendy’s location that the issue is at least 800 transactions deep.
Others on social media say they called their bank, and the bank was able to verify the delayed charges with Wendy’s.
Here’s what a representative from Wenspok Companies, the franchise organization that operates the Pasco, WA Wendy’s restaurant had to say:
"Wendy’s takes the security of its customers’ information very seriously. We recently experienced some internet connectivity issues at a Wendy’s restaurant in Pasco, WA, which resulted in a system processing delay of payment card transactions. While these are valid transactions in a secure payment system, we apologize to any impacted customers for the delay in processing and any confusion this may have caused."
NBC Right Now did ask for specifics, however, reps for Wendy’s did not provide dates for those internet issues, and did not confirm how many people have been affected.
However, according to Duran’s bank, Wendy's tells them their system was "down between January 8th and February 23rd," but were unable to provide further details.
Duran has been back and forth with her bank trying to sort this out for the past few days and tells NBC Right Now she is very frustrated with the situation and calling it "unprofessional."
Duran also wants Wendy’s to know an unexpected charge of $50.00 affects their customers greatly.
"I have three kids, and like I said I budget, I try to budget every month and it's’ not even like it’s $5 (charge), or even $10, my coworker's (unexpected/delayed charge) was $12, mine was $50... that's a freakin pack of diapers and wipes I can buy... so that’s where the frustration comes from," Duran told NBC Right Now.
We reached out to the owner of the Wendy's in Pasco last Friday, and we have not heard back.
As for Duran, she wants to encourage those who were charged late by Wendy's to reach out to their corporate office. You can also reach Wendy's headquarters by calling: 1-614-764-3100