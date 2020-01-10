FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - A 25-year-old woman received non-life threatening injuries after a semi truck t-boned her car just after 9 a.m. Friday morning, Franklin County deputies say.

Deputies say on Jan. 10, the Pasco woman was driving eastbound on Ironwood Road in Franklin County. Because she was driving too fast for the slick road conditions, she was unable to stop at the intersection of Ironwood and N. Glade Rd. and was t-boned by a semi heading southbound on N. Glade.

The semi driver did see her and unsuccessfully tried to avoid the collision, deputies say. The woman's car was totaled and she was trapped inside until first responders arrived.

According to deputies, the woman received non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The semi driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.