Yakima, WA - The supply shortage is still affecting businesses all throughout the United States. Locally, the Washington weather created yet another hurdle for businesses trying to get the supplies they need.
Yesterday, all the mountain passes closed because of poor conditions, meaning trucks shipping materials from western Washington couldn't get to Eastern Washington.
Marlene Cordero is a manicurist at Lash and Makeup Studio in Yakima, she said the supply shortage has made it difficult to find things at local stores, so, she's had to resort to ordering supplies online.
"We go to Cosmo Prof or Salon Centric and they're not carrying a lot of stuff because they've been having issues as well it makes it harder for us to go and shop there so therefore we have rely on online ordering," Cordero said. "Then we have to wait for the order to come in and pay shipping expenses and they still don't come on time."
When Cordero has to wait five to seven business days to get the supplies she needs or longer if there's a delay in shipping because of pass closures - if she's completely out of the item - it affects her ability to preform certain services.
"If you don't have the product, you can't do the service." Cordero said.
Bridgette Fouts at Mak Daddy's Coffee said they've been dealing with the supply shortage for awhile now and they've learned to prepare so they don't run out of items.
"When its available we just try to get it when it's there even if we have it already," Fouts said.
With more snow in the forecast, the businesses I spoke to say they expect shipping delays to continue.