Weather Alert

AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE TRI-CITIES AIRPORT. FREEZING RAIN WILL BEGIN AT THE AIRPORT AROUND 800 PM PST AND CONTINUE UNTIL AROUND 1230 AM PST. THE FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE TO SNOW AFTER 1230 AM PST.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&