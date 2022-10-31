Pendleton, Oregon -
The East Oregon Correctional Institute held a pass-the-leash ceremony today in Pendleton.
Joy St. Peter the director of the Joys of Living Assistant Dogs says "it's a labor of love."
JLAD is a non-profit organization dedicated to training and raising assistance dogs and putting them in positions of service.
JLAD partners with EOCI to train service dogs who will then be put into homes that need them.
St. Peter tells me "They train at a different rate and it's really been a great experience being here."
Fred Pike is an inmate at the EOCI and trains the dogs for the program.
He tells me that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, PTSD, and says the dog teaches him as much as he teaches the dogs.
"So these dogs helped me learn to be confident, so I no longer have to have my back towards the wall and that I can be right here talking to you."
The dogs have been trained to assist with medical issues, anxiety issues or just helping with everyday living.
Victoria Vernard is one of the recipients of a service dog.
She tells me, her dog is her miracle.
In total six dogs graduated from the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.