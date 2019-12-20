BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's deputies say one person has died after a single-car rollover crash on westbound I-82 near the Benton City exit.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Washington State Patrol troopers say 58-year-old Timothy Small of Benton City was driving a red 2013 Ford Mustang east when he crossed the median and rolled into the westbound lanes.

Troopers say passenger 24-year-old Levi Small of Benton City died at the scene. Paramedics took the driver to Kadlec.

The crash closed down the westbound lanes of I-82 for two hours, causing miles of traffic backup.

The cause is under investigation. Both were wearing seat belts. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved.