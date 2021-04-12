PASCO, WA - A Delta passenger plane landed safely on the ground at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco shortly after it had taken off late Monday morning.
The plane reportedly hit a bird during take-off and needed to make an emergency landing. According to Airport officials, The plane was able to land safely.
J.R. Hall, a passenger on that plane, was flying back home to L.A. after visiting his grandkids.
He says the flight left around 11:15 a.m. and about five minutes into the flight, he heard a thud and said he knew something was wrong when the plane kept going in circles. He says people around him were praying and holding hands.
"Then there was a big shuddering that lasted a good three minutes. Very intense. Everybody was quiet, looking around like, 'what's going on?' There was a couple next to me that was very frightened. They were quite scared," said Hall. "It's a frightening thing when something like that happens. You think about---you know--things like that, what could happen. Luckily it wasn't my time so here we are."
Then, Hall says the pilot came on and said it was in fact a bird strike and they were headed back to Pasco airport. The fire department was waiting for them as they landed.
As of right now, there is still no confirmation of whether or not the engines were damaged as a result of the bird strike.