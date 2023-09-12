YAKIMA, Wash.-A new passport office in the Yakima County Courthouse is scheduled to open on Wednesday, September 13.
Yakima residents can now apply for a passport and have their picture taken in one location according to Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross.
Passport services are available by appointment only and can be scheduled a month in advance, with new dates available on the 15th of each month according to a press release from the Auditor's Office.
To apply for a passport residents should bring two forms of payment (one of which must be a check or money order), a completed passport application and proof of U.S. citizenship to their appointment.
“Yakima County is a diverse community with a large demand for passport service," said Kyle Curtis, Yakima County Commissioner. “This is a sustainable and efficient service provided to our community."
The new passport office is on the main floor, room #116 of the Yakima County Courthouse located at 128 N. 2nd St. and is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. (by appointment only).
