PROSSER, Wash.- The City of Prosser Government announced on a Facebook post that Paterson Road will be reduced to single-lane traffic beginning September 6.
The Street Department will be doing preventive maintenance on Paterson Road between Claire Street and Alexander Court.
The road work will start on September 6. Construction will begin daily at 8:00 a.m. And end at 2:00 p.m. Daily.
Construction is scheduled to be finished on September 13 at 2:00 p.m. According to The City of Prosser.
Drivers should expect delays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.