YAKIMA, Wash.- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Yakima will be hosting a Pathways to Hope Conference on August 25 and 26.
NAMI provides information, education, advocacy and support for individuals and families affected by mental health disorders according to the organization's website.
The Pathways to Hope Conference aims to engage community at the grassroots level to provide support for those impacted by mental health issues and help people find resources for better mental health care.
The Conference will be held at the Yakima Covenant Church, 6015 Summitview, Yakima WA 98908, beginning at 9:30 am each day and will feature speakers and workshops.
The Pathways to Hope Conference is free and lunch will be provided for those who register in advance through the NAMI Yakima website.
