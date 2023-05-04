RICHLAND, Wash.- Liberty Christian School will host its 8th annual Patriot Show and Shine car show on Saturday, May 13.
The free community event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features classic cars, live entertainment, food and a raffle.
According to a press release announcing the annual show it's not too late to register a car for the Patriot Show and Shine. Entry fees are $25 for cars and $15 for motorcycles. Those interested in entering their car can do so online.
