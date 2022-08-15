Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
During the event, donations are accepted for the Yakima Humane Society.
There is no charge for dogs, but people still have to pay general admission. All dog breeds are welcome, but individual dogs that are vicious or aggressive will be asked to leave.
Make sure your dog is up to date on all shots before bringing them, and keep them on a leash until you’re in the pool area. You must also clean up any mess your dog makes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.