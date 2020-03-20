PAYING IT FORWARD: Pasco woman raising funds to bring food, supplies to seniors who cannot leave their homes

PASCO, WA - A local woman recently started a GoFundMe for seniors in quarantine who cannot leave their homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The money will go toward food and supplies they cannot get at grocery stores.

The fundraiser organizer, Nalina De La Mora, works at Brookdale Richland, an assisted living center.

She says she is passionate about helping our community's senior citizens, especially during this time.

"In assisted living, we encounter seniors who don't have a support system to get by during their everyday, normal circumstances. Right now, we're under quarantine with seniors who can't drive to the store to buy food, cleaning supplies, or detergent because their loved ones have passed or their kids don't live near them in another state," she said.

Earlier this week, De La Mora and a few friends also raised grocery money and shopped for a family who is under quarantine and cannot leave their home. Under an hour, her community helped her raise about $150.

So far for this fundraiser, De La Mora has raised $140 of her $200 goal.

"When I look at a senior, I see myself and my son. That senior is someone's son, brother, mother, or daughter. One day I'll pass and I'd want for someone to step in and help my son when he's a senior because I won't be around," she said.

She says Brookdale Richland contributed $50.

De La Mora will shop tomorrow at 9 am, so she asks all donations be sent by that time. She says she goes live on social media to show everyone what their money is going toward.

You can find the link to the GoFundMe here.

If you would like to nominate a senior to receive any donations, you can go here.

De La Mora would also like to add she will be taking the necessary safety precautions to make sure seniors get these items without risking contamination. She says her profession has trained her how to properly do so. She also will not be delivering the items in person to avoid infection.