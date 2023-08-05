Tri-Cities, Wash. -

What started out as a date night quickly turned into a mission to help the homeless people in the area.

Anneliese Fenley and Jason Mackebon started PB&J Ministry just a couple months and since they have made close to 150 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for homeless people in the community along with other snacks and water every Saturday.

"I'm just grateful to be able to help the community because at the end of the day we are all people on this earth and deserve to be treated with respect" said Anneliese Fenley, Co-Founder of PB&J Ministry.

On top of giving the local homeless community a meal, Anneliese also tends to their wounds.

"We have built an incredible relationship throughout the community of houseless friends that someone is looking out for them instead of judging them because of their circumstances" said Anneliese Fenley, Co-Founder of PB&J Ministry.

List of items to donate:

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Gift cards for bread

Individually wrapped snacks or chips

Hygiene Items

First Aid Items

Men & Women's Socks

Disinfecting Wipes