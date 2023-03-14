PASCO, Wash. - Noburo "Peanuts" Fukuda is remembered for spending his days after retirement in Pasco on his tricycle giving peanuts or candy bars to children as he looked to give back to his community. Fukuda's legacy on his tricycle will now live on through a statue at his namesake park.
The statue will depict Fukuda on the tricycle with peanuts in hand and his trademark bucket hat and glasses. The piece will be placed in downtown Pasco at Peanuts Park, where Fukuda was most often seen interacting with children of the community.
The city of Pasco put out a "call for artists" in April 2022 asking for a "physical depiction of Noburo 'Peanuts' Fukuka." The Pasco Arts and Culture Commission selected three finalists from the submissions before making a recommendation to the City Council.
