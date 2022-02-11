KENNEWICK, WA - Peanuts Park and the Farmer's Market in Downtown Pasco is looking newer than ever. The park is getting its finishing touches and will be open to the public next month.
The grand opening will be on Friday, March 11 at 12 p.m. The city is hoping the park's renovation will encourage more people to visit the area and enjoy the venue. They also plan on having a Bazaar on the 12th to continue the celebration of the grand opening!
This is a 6-million-dollar renovation began in early 2021. The Downtown Pasco Development Authority has 22 events planned out for the rest of the year, including a big Cinco de Mayo event.
They are also looking for volunteers and vendors for their future events!
You can send an email to JFrenandez@downtownpasco.com for more information on how to get involved.