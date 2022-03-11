Peanuts Park ribbon cutting held Friday afternoon in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.-
Friday was the ribbon cutting for the new and improved Peanuts Park, which will be the home of the Pasco farmers market.
City officials, legislators, and community members all came to cut the ribbon and enjoy the new space.
This is a $6.5 million dollar project that includes the new canopy, restrooms, seating, lighting, and a place for vendors and food trucks.
The main goal was to build something the community could enjoy in the heart of Pasco, among other projects in the works.
Jon Funfar is the communications program manager for the city of Pasco.
"Certainly, the transformation from the old 1970 area concrete features to this beautiful new facility will help revitalize downtown, get more events downtown, and hopefully revitalize the whole downtown area," said Funfar.
The project was funded by various sources through federal, state, and city funding.
This is one part of the city's goal to revitalize the downtown Pasco areas.
