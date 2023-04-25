YAKIMA, Wash.- Washington State Patrol has announced that the man who was hit on the westbound I-82 on ramp has died.
62-year-old Daniel Pettigrew was treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and was pronounced dead on March 24.
The Yakima man was hit on March 20 when a car turning onto I-82 hit him while crossing the road. He was transported from the scene to Yakima Memorial Hospital.
The King County Medical Examiner has notified Pettigrew's family.
WSP says no alcohol or drugs were involved at the incident.
