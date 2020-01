YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating a homicide after a pedestrian found a body on N. Front Street Thursday morning.

Thursday, Jan. 30, a man was walking on N. Front Street when he found a body on the side of the road and called police.

Responding officers arrived at around 10:40 a.m. and found a semi-nude woman with a lot of trauma to her face.

Police are treating the investigation as a homicide. This is a developing story.